SDG&E adds two more energy storage facilities to strengthen grid reliability

SAN DIEGO – As part of its commitment to help bolster summer grid reliability and advance California’s 100% clean energy goal, San Diego Gas & Electric has completed two additional utility-owned energy storage facilities totaling 171 megawatts (MW), which is enough to power almost 130,000 homes for four hours.

The 131MW Westside Canal project located in Imperial Valley – home to a high concentration of solar, wind and geothermal generation facilities – is the largest storage asset in SDG&E’s utility-owned energy storage portfolio; the 40MW Fallbrook project, located in Northern S...