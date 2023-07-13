Sheriff Log
July 1
200 blk E View St Medical Examiner's Case -Death
31200 blk Old River Rd Missing Person W/Dementia or Alzheimer's - Missing Adult
100-115 blk E Hawthorne St Report-Vandalism -Pc-Vandalism ($400 or More) - Victim Of Vandalism ($400 Or More)
Camino Del [email protected] Del Cielo Oeste, Report-Tampering With A Vehicle - -Petty Theft(Mot Veh Parts) Victim Of Tamper With Veh and -Petty Theft(Mot Veh Parts)
July 2
500 blk Inverlochy Dr Report-Domestic Violence -Domestic Violence Incident (Call) - Victim #1- Victim of Domestic Violence Incident(Call) Victim #2 Victim Of Domestic Violence Incident(Call)
200 blk Sky Country Ct Report-Vandalism -Vandalism [$400 Or Less] - Victim #1 Victim Of Vandalism [$400 Or Less]
3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln Suicide-Actual Or Attempt - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation
1100 blk South Mission Road Mental Health Evaluation - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation
July 3
1600 blk S Mission Rd Missing Person -Missing Adult - Victim Of Missing Adult
500 blk S Main Av Report-Shoplift -Petty Theft(Shoplift) - Victim Of Petty Theft (Shoplift)
4200 blk Los Padres Dr Report-Stolen Vehicle -Take Vehicle W/O Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft(F) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Take Vehicle W/O Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft Victim #2 - Victim Of Get Credit/Etc Other's Id
200 blk Almond Street Found Property -Found Property - Victim Of Found Property
2200 blk Via Del Robles Report-Burglary Residential -Burglary (Residential) - Victim Of Burglary (Residential)
1100 blk S Main Av Report-Burglary Commercial -Grand Theft:Money/Labor/Property - Victim Of Grand Theft:Money/Labor/Property
July 4
300 blk Potter St Medical Examiner's Case - Death
2900 blk Mackey Dr Burglary-In Progress Residential - Burglary (Residential) - Victim Of Burglary (Residential) - Get Credit/Etc Other's Id
2700 blk Reche Rd Domestic Violence - Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury - Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case Arrested For Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury
July 5
2500 blk Gum Tree Ln Disturbance, Family - Disord Conduct:Alc - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case Arrested For Disord Conduct:Alc
2900 blk Amber Vista Welfare Check - Miscellaneous Incidents
100 blk Rancho Camino Medical Examiner's Case -Death
