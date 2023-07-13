Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff Log

 
Last updated 7/14/2023 at 11:32am



July 1

200 blk E View St Medical Examiner's Case -Death

31200 blk Old River Rd Missing Person W/Dementia or Alzheimer's - Missing Adult

100-115 blk E Hawthorne St Report-Vandalism -Pc-Vandalism ($400 or More) - Victim Of Vandalism ($400 Or More)

Camino Del [email protected] Del Cielo Oeste, Report-Tampering With A Vehicle - -Petty Theft(Mot Veh Parts) Victim Of Tamper With Veh and -Petty Theft(Mot Veh Parts)

July 2

500 blk Inverlochy Dr Report-Domestic Violence -Domestic Violence Incident (Call) - Victim #1- Victim of Domestic Violence Incident(Call) Victim #2 Victim Of Domestic Violence Incident(Call)

200 blk Sky Country Ct Report-Vandalism -Vandalism [$400 Or Less] - Victim #1 Victim Of Vandalism [$400 Or Less]

3300 blk Avocado Vista Ln Suicide-Actual Or Attempt - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

1100 blk South Mission Road Mental Health Evaluation - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

July 3

1600 blk S Mission Rd Missing Person -Missing Adult - Victim Of Missing Adult

500 blk S Main Av Report-Shoplift -Petty Theft(Shoplift) - Victim Of Petty Theft (Shoplift)

4200 blk Los Padres Dr Report-Stolen Vehicle -Take Vehicle W/O Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft(F) - Victim #1 - Victim Of Take Vehicle W/O Owner's Consent/Vehicle Theft Victim #2 - Victim Of Get Credit/Etc Other's Id

200 blk Almond Street Found Property -Found Property - Victim Of Found Property

2200 blk Via Del Robles Report-Burglary Residential -Burglary (Residential) - Victim Of Burglary (Residential)

1100 blk S Main Av Report-Burglary Commercial -Grand Theft:Money/Labor/Property - Victim Of Grand Theft:Money/Labor/Property

July 4

300 blk Potter St Medical Examiner's Case - Death

2900 blk Mackey Dr Burglary-In Progress Residential - Burglary (Residential) - Victim Of Burglary (Residential) - Get Credit/Etc Other's Id

2700 blk Reche Rd Domestic Violence - Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury - Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case Arrested For Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury

July 5

2500 blk Gum Tree Ln Disturbance, Family - Disord Conduct:Alc - Arrestee #1 - Probable Cause Arrest-New Case Arrested For Disord Conduct:Alc

2900 blk Amber Vista Welfare Check - Miscellaneous Incidents

100 blk Rancho Camino Medical Examiner's Case -Death

 

