Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks – Dyscalculia – When math is a problem

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 5:22pm

Math doesn't come easy for every learner and not every single brain develops the same exact way. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

The field of mathematics comes easy for some and is quite the "problem" for others. We are presented with the basics in our elementary years of schooling and can progress to as far as calculus and beyond. Some of us can memorize equations and numbers, while others can actually apply math to real world functions.

Many people have heard of dyslexia which is when a person has trouble with reading, spelling and writing. There are nearly 3 million people diagnosed per year in the U.S. with dyslexia. But.....have you ever heard of dyscalcu...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023