Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks – Dyscalculia – When math is a problem

Math doesn't come easy for every learner and not every single brain develops the same exact way. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

The field of mathematics comes easy for some and is quite the "problem" for others. We are presented with the basics in our elementary years of schooling and can progress to as far as calculus and beyond. Some of us can memorize equations and numbers, while others can actually apply math to real world functions.

Many people have heard of dyslexia which is when a person has trouble with reading, spelling and writing. There are nearly 3 million people diagnosed per year in the U.S. with dyslexia. But.....have you ever heard of dyscalcu...