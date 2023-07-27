Living with COPD? How to navigate palliative and hospice care
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 5:12pm
StatePoint Media
Special to the Village News
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is also referred to as emphysema or chronic bronchitis and makes it hard to breathe. During every stage of the disease, starting when a person is first diagnosed, different supportive care options are available that can improve quality of life, including palliative and hospice care.
It's important for families affected by COPD to have a plan in place regarding these care options. Having trusted tools and information can make getting the conversation started with healthcare providers easier.
That's why...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)