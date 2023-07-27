National Make A Difference To Children Month: The benefit of working with youth in foster care goes both ways

SAN DIEGO – July is National Make a Difference to Children Month, and there are volunteers who take time to support local children living in foster care – Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers, also known as CASAs.

These special volunteers are supported by Voices for Children, the only local nonprofit organization certified by the courts in San Diego and Riverside counties, to recruit and train CASA volunteers.

When community members become CASAs, they help vulnerable children living in foster care cope with many challenges. These advocates ensure the children they serve are saf...