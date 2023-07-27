Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

National Make A Difference To Children Month: The benefit of working with youth in foster care goes both ways

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 7/27/2023 at 4:56pm



SAN DIEGO – July is National Make a Difference to Children Month, and there are volunteers who take time to support local children living in foster care – Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers, also known as CASAs.

These special volunteers are supported by Voices for Children, the only local nonprofit organization certified by the courts in San Diego and Riverside counties, to recruit and train CASA volunteers.

When community members become CASAs, they help vulnerable children living in foster care cope with many challenges. These advocates ensure the children they serve are saf...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023