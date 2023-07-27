Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

TrueCare to hold annual Family Health Fair and Breast Milk Drive

 
Last updated 7/27/2023 at 4:59pm

TrueCare's annual Family Health Fair and Breast Milk Drive is family friendly. Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN MARCOS – Everyone is invited to the annual family-friendly health fair and breast milk drive with free goodies for attendees and fun activities for the kids, Saturday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at TrueCare San Marcos, located at 150 Valpreda Road, There will be giveaways and prizes for the entire family.

Entertain the kids at the activity booth, talk with compassionate providers and staff, spin the wheel for prizes or take a break in the Cool Zone tent. Community partners will also join us with demonstrations, such as how to do infant massages, among many other interactive experiences and information.

Fair activities includes free diapers, free food distribution, activities for children, dental screenings/fluoride varnish, lactation consultation, behavioral health, chiropractic information for breastfeeding, health screenings, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, immunizations, insurance enrollment assistance information, breast milk drive, blood drive benefiting the San Diego Blood Bank and more while supplies last.

Donate breast milk

Share the benefits and help a baby thrive. In partnership with University of California Health Milk Bank, TrueCare is hosting a breast milk drive during our health fair to collect nutritious human donor milk to babies in need.

For a nursing mother with extra milk, the donor enrollment process is easy and online. Register at the University of California Health Milk Bank portal at https://uchealth.service-now.com/csp.

For questions or to get started with donor enrollment, contact UC Health Milk Bank at [email protected] or call 858-249-6455.

For more information, visit https://truecare.org/blog/annual-health-fair-and-breast-milk-drive-saturday-august-12/.

Submitted by TrueCare.

 

