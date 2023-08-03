County accepts $44.3M in one-time Behavioral Health Bridge Housing grant funding

Cassie N. Saunders

San Diego County Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved using $44.3 million in state Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program funds to provide more housing for San Diegans who have serious behavioral health conditions and are experiencing homelessness.

The funds will help address the need for board and care beds which are typically home-like settings for five or six adults or older adults who need some specialized care, but not in a hospital or clinical setting.

In 2022, the board approved the Optimal Care Pathways Model, which...