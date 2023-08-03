Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County accepts $44.3M in one-time Behavioral Health Bridge Housing grant funding

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/2/2023 at 6pm



Cassie N. Saunders

San Diego County Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved using $44.3 million in state Behavioral Health Bridge Housing Program funds to provide more housing for San Diegans who have serious behavioral health conditions and are experiencing homelessness.

The funds will help address the need for board and care beds which are typically home-like settings for five or six adults or older adults who need some specialized care, but not in a hospital or clinical setting.

In 2022, the board approved the Optimal Care Pathways Model, which...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023