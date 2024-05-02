Exciting days are here

A pack of activities come for juniors and seniors now. For instance, Fallbrook High School will have Prom on May 4. I missed many teenage joys, like prom, because a drunk driver hit me when I was 16 in 1992.

I graduated in 1993 in a wheelchair with hearing difficulties. After 32 years, my hearing is still damaged and I can walk as best as I can. I am used to my daily challenges but I am trying to prevent others from facing this.

No one wants to live with these difficulties: I guarantee that. Believing you can drive like a pro after a beer or two is foolish. I’ve been trying to make that clear for 15+ years. Unforeseen injuries or death can come to yourself and others if you are not sober when driving. I know.

Teenagers have a long road ahead of them. If drinking, please designate a sober driver first. It is the best choice for all. Drinking and driving can bring a dead end to their future, as well as others.

Lori Martin

Tracy, California