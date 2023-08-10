Life in an active war zone: Fallbrook missionary describes what life is like for those that remain in Ukraine
Avalon Hester
Village News Intern
Prior to the war in Ukraine, many of us may never have come face-to face with a Ukrainian flag, or uttered the words "Slava Ukraini," (Glory to Ukraine). However, as Russia's occupation has raged on, the Ukrainian people and their calls for freedom have reached the ears of many empathetic Americans, including those in Fallbrook.
Ukraine is the second largest country on the European continent. Prior to the Russian invasion Feb. 24, 2022, the population in Ukraine was 43.79 million, according to the World Bank. When fighting escalated, many Ukrainians were...
