Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Life in an active war zone: Fallbrook missionary describes what life is like for those that remain in Ukraine

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/14/2023 at 5:26pm

Eight tonnes of the 90 tonnes of potatoes Sam's organization was able to secure at the low price of $120 per ton. Village News/Courtesy photo

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

Prior to the war in Ukraine, many of us may never have come face-to face with a Ukrainian flag, or uttered the words "Slava Ukraini," (Glory to Ukraine). However, as Russia's occupation has raged on, the Ukrainian people and their calls for freedom have reached the ears of many empathetic Americans, including those in Fallbrook.

Ukraine is the second largest country on the European continent. Prior to the Russian invasion Feb. 24, 2022, the population in Ukraine was 43.79 million, according to the World Bank. When fighting escalated, many Ukrainians were...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023