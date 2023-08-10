Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Treat the whole person: mind, body, spirit

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/9/2023 at 6:55pm



Dr. Leslee B. Cochrane

Special to the Village News

When patients are facing a life-limiting illness, it affects them mentally, physically and spiritually. Hospice care utilizes a multi-disciplinary team approach to address the medical, psychological, emotional and spiritual needs of patients and their families. The Hospice of the Valleys Interdisciplinary Team in Murrieta includes nurses, doctors, social workers, home health aides and chaplains also known as spiritual care counselors.

In an article published in the American Medical Association Journal of Medical Ethics in 2018, author...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023