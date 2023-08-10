LAFCO dissolves detachment advisory committee

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The detachment advisory committee San Diego's County's Local Agency Formation Commission created to address issues regarding the proposed detachment of the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District from the San Diego County Water Authority has been dissolved.

LAFCO’s board voted 8-0 Aug. 7 to dissolve the detachment advisory committee. The vote also authorized LAFCO chair Jim Desmond to issue commendations to the advisory committee members.

The July 10 LAFCO meeting included a 5-3 vote to approve the reorganization in whi...