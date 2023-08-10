Chamber charity golf tournament set for Sept. 29

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will once again host its Annual Charity Golf Tournament. This year's event will be held at the pristine and private Vista Valley Country Club on Friday, Sept. 29. Breakfast will be included, along with an opportunity drawing and awards for the top golfers. Two new features this year will be a Helicopter Ball Drop and a Bang the Gong contest.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Out of the Ashes Fund, which benefits victims of wildfires and other natural and civil disasters in the Fallbrook area. This fund was established in 2007 and is a...