FUESD to celebrate 51st annual Dornon Games with tradition and athletic excellence

FALLBROOK – The legacy continues as the 51st annual Dornon Games Track Meet will take place Saturday, April 20, at the Fallbrook Union High School stadium. This event, deeply rooted in Fallbrook tradition, promises to be a celebration of youth athletics and community spirit. The Dornon Games trace their origins back to the Fallbrook Street PTA and student council, under the visionary leadership of Don Dornon, a beloved teacher at the school. Following Dornon's death in 1976, a memorial fund was established to ensure the perpetuity of the track meet.

In 1977, the event was renamed the Dornon Games in honor of Don Dornon's profound dedication to the youth of Fallbrook, thus cementing his legacy in the community. What began as the Fallbrook Invitational Track Meet has evolved into a cherished annual tradition, culminating in a year-end celebration of the Physical Education program and a platform for showcasing the exceptional talents of young athletes in the region.

This year's event is set to host 450 4th-6th grade student athletes from all of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District's Elementary Schools. The Dornon Games owe much of their success to the unwavering support of over 70 dedicated volunteers, some of whom have generously contributed their time for over 35 years.

"We are thrilled to announce the 51st Annual Dornon Games Track Meet," Seth Trench, director of communication for FUESD, said. "It's a testament to the enduring spirit of Fallbrook and the commitment of our community to nurturing young talent. We invite everyone to join us on April 20th for a day filled with excitement, camaraderie, and the thrill of athletic competition."

The 51st annual Dornon Games Track Meet promises to be an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike. Join us as we honor the legacy of Don Dornon and celebrate the boundless potential of Fallbrook's youth.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.