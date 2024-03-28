Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Lady Warriors outscore Mira Mesa, 8-2

Last updated Mar 28, 2024 2:1pm0
Lady Warrior Gianna Lindenmayer races with the ball against Mira Mesa. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook's Scout Norman races past a Mira Mesa defender. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Lady Warrior goalkeeper Myah Pack and Jasmine Uresti defend the net against Mira Mesa. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook's Ashlyn Morgan races with the ball into scoring position against Mira Mesa. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Lady Warrior Noemi Rios defends for Fallbrook against Mira Mesa. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Fallbrook's Jackie Albino, left, and Olivia Searle battle for the ball during the varsity girls lacrosse game against Mira Mesa, March 22. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Lady Warrior Jasmine Uresti races past Mira Mesa defenders. Fallbrook won the varsity girls lacrosse game, 8-2. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Lady Warrior Ashlyn Morgan faces off against a Mira Mesa opponent. Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

