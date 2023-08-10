Khoury siblings win pole vault divisions at California State Games

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

It is impossible for all three of the Khoury siblings to win age group championships in a track and field event since Maya and Sahara are twins and compete in the same division. The best possible scenario of two siblings winning championships occurred July 15 at the California State Games at University City High School in San Diego when Maya won the girls 17-18 pole vault championship and Kingston took home the boys 13-14 pole vault championship.

Kingston had a winning height of 11'6" and Maya cleared 11'5". Sahara, who is recovering from an ankle injury, c...