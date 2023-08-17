Golf tournament benefits grieving children

ESCONDIDO – Everyone in the community is invited to attend Swing Fore Hope Golf Classic at Twin Oaks Golf Course in San Marcos Friday, Sept. 15. The tournament and awards dinner are being hosted by The Elizabeth Hospice.

Proceeds from Swing Fore Hope Golf Classic make it possible for the organization to offer children’s bereavement services free of charge to any family in the community, including families who do not have an affiliation with The Elizabeth Hospice. These services include on-campus grief support groups in school districts throughout San Diego County and Southwest Riverside...