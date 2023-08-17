Sheriff's Log
July 25
300 Blk E Alvarado St. Report-Fraud -Obtain Money By Fraud:Cards
July 27
6400 Blk Rainbow Heights Rd Fraud -Personate To Get Money/Prop[Over $400]
July 28
300 Blk E Alvarado St. Subject Stop -Miscellaneous Incidents
30100 Blk Disney Ln Report-Fraud-Obtain Money/Etc By False Pretenses [Over $950]
July 31
1100 Blk S Mission Rd Suspicious Circumstance-Found Property
August 1
900 Blk E Mission Rd,Fallbrook Report-Theft,Grand -Grand Theft (Theft Of Mot Veh Parts/Acc)
August 2
31900 Blk Via Ararat Dr. Assault With A Deadly Weapon -Assault W/Deadly Weapon:Not F/Arm (F) Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 -Probable Cause Arrest For Assault W/Deadly Weapon:Not F/Arm
4100 Blk Hellers Bend ` Report-Theft,Grand -Grand Theft (Theft From Mot Veh)
August 3
5600 Blk Daybreak Wy Mental Health Evaluation - 5150-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation
1400 Blk S Mission Rd Follow Up Investigation - Felony Bench Warrant(Our Agency) - Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest For Felony Bench Warrant (Our Agency)
1600 Blk Wind Ridge Ln Suicide-Actual Or Attempt - Suicide Attempt
August 6
2000 Blk Rice Canyon Rd Disturbance, Family - Miscellaneous Incidents
August 7
41000 Blk De Luz Murrieta Rd Robbery-Armed - Robbery
Victim #1- M-Apparent Minor Injury
Harris Trail/Via Cordoniz Road Preserve The Peace - Other Agency Vehicle Theft/Recovery
2600 Blk Huffstatler St Report -Missing Juvenile/Runaway
700 Blk E Mission Rd Found Property -Found Property
1800 Blk Calmin Dr Domestic Violence - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation
3600 Blk Lake Garden Dr Domestic Violence - Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury - Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury
1800 Blk Calmin Dr Domestic Violence -Elder Abuse Incident
1700 Blk Gird Rd Traffic Stop -Domestic Violence Incident (Call) - Victim #1 Victim Of Domestic Violence Incident(Call) - Victim #2 Victim Of Domestic Violence Incident(Call)
5900 Blk Thoroughbred Ln Found Property -Found Property
August 8
2000 Blk Gird Rd Found Property -Found Property
5700 Blk Olive Hill Rd Report-Temporary Restraining Order -Violate Domestic Violence Court Order
