Sheriff's Log

July 25

300 Blk E Alvarado St. Report-Fraud -Obtain Money By Fraud:Cards

July 27

6400 Blk Rainbow Heights Rd Fraud -Personate To Get Money/Prop[Over $400]

July 28

300 Blk E Alvarado St. Subject Stop -Miscellaneous Incidents

30100 Blk Disney Ln Report-Fraud-Obtain Money/Etc By False Pretenses [Over $950]

July 31

1100 Blk S Mission Rd Suspicious Circumstance-Found Property

August 1

900 Blk E Mission Rd,Fallbrook Report-Theft,Grand -Grand Theft (Theft Of Mot Veh Parts/Acc)

August 2

31900 Blk Via Ararat Dr. Assault With A Deadly Weapon -Assault W/Deadly Weapon:Not F/Arm (F) Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury - Arrestee #1 -Probable Cause Arrest For Assault W/Deadly Weapon:Not F/Arm

4100 Blk Hellers Bend ` Report-Theft,Grand -Grand Theft (Theft From Mot Veh)

August 3

5600 Blk Daybreak Wy Mental Health Evaluation - 5150-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

1400 Blk S Mission Rd Follow Up Investigation - Felony Bench Warrant(Our Agency) - Arrestee #1 - Warrant/Probable Cause Arrest For Felony Bench Warrant (Our Agency)

1600 Blk Wind Ridge Ln Suicide-Actual Or Attempt - Suicide Attempt

August 6

2000 Blk Rice Canyon Rd Disturbance, Family - Miscellaneous Incidents

August 7

41000 Blk De Luz Murrieta Rd Robbery-Armed - Robbery

Victim #1- M-Apparent Minor Injury

Harris Trail/Via Cordoniz Road Preserve The Peace - Other Agency Vehicle Theft/Recovery

2600 Blk Huffstatler St Report -Missing Juvenile/Runaway

700 Blk E Mission Rd Found Property -Found Property

1800 Blk Calmin Dr Domestic Violence - 5150-Wi-Mental Disorder 72 Hr Observation

3600 Blk Lake Garden Dr Domestic Violence - Spousal/Cohabitant Abuse With Minor Injury - Victim #1 - Apparent Minor Injury

1800 Blk Calmin Dr Domestic Violence -Elder Abuse Incident

1700 Blk Gird Rd Traffic Stop -Domestic Violence Incident (Call) - Victim #1 Victim Of Domestic Violence Incident(Call) - Victim #2 Victim Of Domestic Violence Incident(Call)

5900 Blk Thoroughbred Ln Found Property -Found Property

August 8

2000 Blk Gird Rd Found Property -Found Property

5700 Blk Olive Hill Rd Report-Temporary Restraining Order -Violate Domestic Violence Court Order