Dedo to present 'Native Gardening for Drought'

FALLBROOK - Fallbrook Climate Action Team (FCAT) will present Rosalie Dedo in a Zoom meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Dedo is a plant lover who has been gardening on and off since she was 7 years old. She now educates the public about the beauty, ecological value and ease of growing drought tolerant, California native plants. Her Fallbrook garden contains over 60 different species of California native plants.

In her presentation, "Native Gardening for Drought," Dedo will introduce the wide variety of drought tolerant California native plants that can easily be grown in Fallbrook and most of San Diego County. With gorgeous photos, she will go through an inspiring array of native trees, shrubs, ground covers, annuals and perennials that thrive in Fallbrook.

Dedo will acquaint everyone with the concept of selecting native plants based on value to the food web. She will also provide her trusted native plant information sources and native plant and seed retailers so that gardeners can include native plants in their gardens this fall.

According to Drought.gov, the National Integrated Drought Information System, California had its sixth driest July on record last month since 1895. Fallbrook and the Western portion of San Diego County are currently not in drought condition because they had the ninth wettest year to date on record, which was 7.86 inches above normal.

However, the percent of normal precipitation over the last 30 days in Fallbrook is 0-25% below the historical average from 1991 to 2020. The winter and spring rains have moved San Diego County from moderate drought to abnormally dry, historically.

Dedo will explain how gardening with native plants will help gardeners live in concert with nature.

FCAT is an all volunteer group that presents monthly presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the link, sign up for the group's e-blast at fallbrookclimateactionteam.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.