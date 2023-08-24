LAFCO approves final report recommendations for agricultural conservation grant

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Aug. 7 meeting of San Diego County's Local Agency Formation Commission included a presentation on a Sustainable Agricultural Lands Conservation (SALC) grant on which LAFCO has partnered and an 8-0 LAFCO vote to support the recommendations included in the final report.

“I’m glad you’re working with the farmers,” said County Supervisor Jim Desmond, who chairs the LAFCO board.

The state’s SALC program was created in 2014 as a component of the California Strategic Growth Council and is administered by the state's Department of Conservation. The SA...