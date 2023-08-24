Scrimmage shows need for Warrior spikers to improve passing

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Scores of scrimmages are not officially reported, and the purpose of scrimmages is to assess how a team’s players perform against an opponent whose strategies are unknown. Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team thus won’t be assessed an official loss for the result of the Warriors’ Aug. 11 scrimmage at home against Temecula Valley High School, but Fallbrook head coach Chip Patterson assessed a need to avoid losses during the regular season.

“We just didn’t pass well,” Patterson said.

“We’re going to have a challenge,” Patterson sa...