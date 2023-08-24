Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Scrimmage shows need for Warrior spikers to improve passing

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 8/23/2023 at 3:33pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Scores of scrimmages are not officially reported, and the purpose of scrimmages is to assess how a team’s players perform against an opponent whose strategies are unknown. Fallbrook High School’s girls volleyball team thus won’t be assessed an official loss for the result of the Warriors’ Aug. 11 scrimmage at home against Temecula Valley High School, but Fallbrook head coach Chip Patterson assessed a need to avoid losses during the regular season.

“We just didn’t pass well,” Patterson said.

“We’re going to have a challenge,” Patterson sa...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023