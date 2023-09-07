Remember to celebrate Grandparent's Day

Paul Harvey was an unparalleled radio phenomenon. For 57 years from 1951 to 2008 – one year before his death – his broadcasts on ABC News Radio reached as many as 24 million people per week. Paul Harvey News was carried on 1,200 radio stations, 400 American Forces Network stations and in 300 newspapers. While in college, I loved to hear his “News and Comment” as well as his famous “The Rest of the Story” segments.

Paul Harvey was also a writer who famously wrote “A Letter to My Grandchildren.” Sept. 10 is Grandparent’s Day, and I thought you grandparents might enjoy what he wrote.

“We tried so hard to make things better for our kids that we made them worse. For my grandchildren, I’d like better. I’d really like for them to know about hand-me-down clothes and homemade ice cream and leftover meat loaf sandwiches. I really would.

“I hope you learn humility by being humiliated, and that you learn honesty by being cheated.

I hope you learn to make your own bed and mow the lawn and wash the car. And I really hope nobody gives you a brand-new car when you are 16. It will be good if at least one time you can see puppies born and your old dog put to sleep.

“I hope you get a black eye fighting for something you believe in. I hope you have to share a bedroom with your younger brother or sister. And it’s all right if you have to draw a line down the middle of the room, but when he wants to crawl under the covers with you because he's scared, I hope you let him. When you want to see a movie and your little sibling wants to tag along, I hope you'll let them.

“I hope you have to walk uphill to school with your friends and that you live in a town where you can do it safely. On rainy days when you have to catch a ride, I hope you don't ask your driver to drop you two blocks away so you won't be seen riding with someone as uncool as your Mom.

“If you want a slingshot, I hope your dad teaches you how to make one instead of buying one.

I hope you learn to dig in the dirt and read books.

“When you learn to use computers, I hope you also learn to add and subtract in your head.

I hope you get teased by your friends when you have your first crush on someone, and when you talk back to your mother that you learn what Ivory soap tastes like. May you skin your knee climbing a mountain, burn your hand on a stove and stick your tongue on a frozen flagpole.

“I don't care if you try a beer once, but I hope you don’t like it... And if a friend offers you dope or a joint, I hope you realize they are not your friend.

“I sure hope you make time to sit on a porch with your grandparents and go fishing with your uncle. May you feel sorrow at a funeral and joy during the holidays. I hope your mother punishes you when you throw a baseball through your neighbor's window and that she hugs you and kisses you at Christmas time when you give her a plaster mold of your hand.

“These things I wish for you – tough times and disappointment, hard work and happiness. To me, it’s the only way to appreciate life.”