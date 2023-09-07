Re: 'Trump is not above the law' [Village News, Mitchell letter, 8/24/2023]

According to letter writer Genevieve Mitchel, "MAGA" Republicans are not standing up for our democracy and freedom to vote. In reality, they are revolted by the avalanche of contrived charges against President Trump.

Evidently, she misses the blatant hypocrisy of that statement, since Democrats are using an onslaught of Federal and State court indictments to knock out their opposition's current frontrunner. That can and will work both ways; Republicans are through with this double-standard, which means Democrat candidates should now expect legal attacks by Republicans at election time, or during their elected terms.

Ms. Mitchel brings up the indictments alleging a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election. The Georgia indictment is already off to a rocky start after they accidently released the charges against Trump and his "co-conspirators" – before the grand jury even voted on the charges! This may be the first direct evidence of their kangaroo-court behavior.

She should also remember this: President Trump was subjected to a "Russian collusion" investigation, based on the Democrats releasing a fictional "dossier" from the Clinton campaign. There was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia proven, much less any supporting facts to justify the false accusations. Total wasted cost to taxpayers of $32 million.

President Trump was subjected to an impeachment charade because he asked about V.P. Biden's shakedown of the Ukraine government, which had threatened Hunter Biden's $1 million per-year "job," and the likely payoffs to the Bidens. The Democrats’ whole justification for impeachment was that his question was election interference against Trump's likely 2020 opponent! Now, the Democrats are doing everything they can to interfere with the 2024 election.

President Trump was subjected to another impeachment attempt with the accusation of inciting an insurrection of the U.S. capitol, despite telling his rally attendees to go "peacefully." That failed too.

Now, the tables will turn since there is no other way to make Democrats understand that their politicians are not above the law, either. I just hope that legal persecution is the limit of what the Democrats will do.

David Lewis