Local private investigator wins nomination for Investigator of Year at CALI Conference

Tony Ault

Staff Writer

Private investigator Anthony Campbell from AC Investigations in Fallbrook, who often provides The Village News and the Valley News with information for investigative journalism reports, was nominated recently as Investigator of the Year for the California Association of Licensed Investigators.

Although he did not receive the award as the Investigator of Year, his nomination came in second and won praise from the organization during its 54th California Conference in Sonoma Wine Country in August..

“I was nominated for private investigator of the year; unfortunatel...