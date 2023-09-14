Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

USMC innovation: How one sergeant changed the game with his invention

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 9/13/2023 at 5:47pm

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Evans, bulk fuel specialist, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group poses in front of a hose reel at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Aug. 30, 2023. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nataly Espitia.

2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

When searching on the internet, dirt is defined as "a substance, such as mud or dust, that soils someone or something." However, for Marines, dirt is simply a coat of honor worn after a day, or more often, months' worth of hard work.

This same substance, "Dirt," is exactly what powdered off Sergeant John Evans, a U.S. Marine Corps Bulk Fuel Specialist with 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), on each step taken as he walked back to his barracks room after a long stint in the field. Evans hung his uniform on the wall, took a shower...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023