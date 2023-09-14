USMC innovation: How one sergeant changed the game with his invention

2nd Lt. Jorin Hollenbeak

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

When searching on the internet, dirt is defined as "a substance, such as mud or dust, that soils someone or something." However, for Marines, dirt is simply a coat of honor worn after a day, or more often, months' worth of hard work.

This same substance, "Dirt," is exactly what powdered off Sergeant John Evans, a U.S. Marine Corps Bulk Fuel Specialist with 7th Engineer Support Battalion (ESB), on each step taken as he walked back to his barracks room after a long stint in the field. Evans hung his uniform on the wall, took a shower...