Healthy habits for Bonsall and Fallbrook folks – Melanoma and protecting our skin from cancer
Last updated 9/20/2023 at 4:17pm
Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough
Special to the Village News
The most serious type of cancer is melanoma. Cancer develops in cells called melanocytes which are the cells that make melanin. We get our skin color (pigment) from melanocytes. Therefore, melanoma is often generalized as skin cancer.
Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation is the major cause of this skin condition, which can come from the sun and/or UV tanning beds. If detected early, melanoma can be treated. Limiting exposure to UV rays is the key.
The most common places melanomas form is in the areas of the skin that have been t...
