Supervisors accept roadside vegetation management program grant, authorize contracts

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved the acceptance of a federal grant for a roadside vegetation management program intended to increase wildfire preparedness in unincorporated San Diego County and authorized the issuance of solicitations for contracts.

The 4-0 vote Aug. 29, with one vacant seat, authorized the acceptance of a $1,500,000 Community Project Funds Grant from the United States Forest Service and authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to issue solicitations for vegetation management servi...