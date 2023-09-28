Fallbrook Rotary Club honors outstanding FUESD students of the month

Taking part in a special presentation at a Rotary meeting are, from left, Fallbrook STEM Academy Principal Ana Arias, Rotary Club of Fallbrook President Ronald Hall, Rotary Student of the Month Jeremy Escobedo and FUESD Superintendent Monika Hazel. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Rotary Club proudly announces Jeremy Escobedo and Jizelly Ramirez as the Rotary Students of the Month for September 2023. These exceptional students from Fallbrook STEM Academy are recognized for their outstanding academic achievements and exemplary leadership.

Each month, the Fallbrook Rotary Club selects two students from a Fallbrook school to celebrate their dedication to education and their positive impact within their school community. This month, Jeremy and Jizelly are bestowed with this honor for their exceptional accomplishments.

Ana Arias, principal of F...