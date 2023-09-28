Camp Pendleton on list of US Military Barracks in substandard condition: Report

Several barracks ‘may pose potentially serious risks to the physical and mental health’ of military personnel

Naveen Athrappully

The Epoch Times

Thousands of U.S. military personnel are residing in unclean conditions, exposed to sewage, toxic water, mold, and potential infections, according to a recent report by a governmental watchdog, blaming the Defense Department (DOD) for the poor situation.

U. S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) officials visited 10 military installations in the country as part of their inspections. Some of the barracks were found to not meet even “minimum standards for assignment or occupancy” as outlined by the DOD, according to the report.

“We found that livin...