Planning group seeks review of community parking lot needs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The zoning of the community parking lot in Downtown Fallbrook currently allows for parking only. The Fallbrook Community Planning Group has been requested to provide a recommendation on rezoning the parking lot to one of the Fallbrook Village zones, but discussion at the Sept. 18 planning group meeting resulted in the item being continued.

“The planning group wants to work more on that to make sure we’re doing the right thing for the future of Fallbrook,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney. “We want to get more information about the number o...