By Village staff 

Fallbrook 12 year old boy found safe

 
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 10:07pm



"The 12 year old is known to deputies. He was found safe and unharmed and was reunited with family soon after. No foul play involved," said Fallbrook Lt. Claudia Delgado.

Original Story

ASTREA Helicopter is asking the public to be on the look-out for a missing 12-year-old Hispanic male, last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey jeans

125 lbs, 5 '8" tall. Call 911 if seen. His name is Alex Bautista.

According to Lt. Carpenter at the Sheriff's department, this isn't the first time with this particular young man. The deputies are talking to his friends and they don't believe there is any foul play, it's more likely that he thinks he is in trouble and doesn't want to go home yet. But because of his age it is being taken seriously.

As of 6 am Thursday morning there is no update. Village News will follow up with the Sheriff's Dept. after 9 am this morning.

 

