Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Deciding between one-story and two-story living

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/12/2023 at 8:04pm



FALLBROOK – Uncertain about whether a one-story or two-story home aligns with your needs? The choice is influenced by individual preferences and requirements. To help you decide, here’s a comparison between a one-story home and a two-story home.

One-story homes are ideal for a range of individuals and situations, including but not limited to the following:

· Seniors: One-story homes are often preferred by seniors or retirees due to their ease of mobility. They eliminate the need to navigate stairs, making daily living more accessible and safer.

· Families with young chi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023