Treasurer-Tax Collector mails over 1 million property tax bills

First property tax installment is due Nov. 1

Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announces that his office has started mailing more than 1 million 2023-2024 secured property tax bills, Wednesday, Oct. 4.Village News/Courtesy photo

SAN DIEGO – Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced his office started mailing more than 1 million 2023-2024 secured property tax bills this week.

"Property taxes fund essential county and city services," McAllister said. "Public health, public schools and many more critical services are funded by these tax dollars, so we encourage taxpayers to pay their taxes as early as possible. This year we expect to generate $8.63 billion in property taxes."

All 1,013,632 secured tax bills are available at http://sdttc.com to view and pay. Property owners can pay online using an e-check. Tax...