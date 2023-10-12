Blue Envelope Program aids communication
Hannah Hanford
Village News Intern
On Oct. 16, the Blue Envelope Program will launch. The program is to help individuals with disabilities or other conditions communicate better with law enforcement whether this would be during a service call or emergency. The adoption of this program in San Diego County was made possible with the help of Fallbrook Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.
In May, Mitchell saw the launch of the Blue Envelope Program by the Riverside Sheriff on social media. After seeing Riverside County launch this program, Mitchell wanted to present it to her departme...
