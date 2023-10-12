Blue Envelope Program aids communication

From left, Supervisor Jim Desmond, Lt Nate Rowley and Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell participate in a press conference about the Blue Envelope Program. Lt Rowley is the program coordinator for San Diego Sheriff's Department. Supervisor Desmond's support has helped make the Blue Envelope Program a reality.

Hannah Hanford

Village News Intern

On Oct. 16, the Blue Envelope Program will launch. The program is to help individuals with disabilities or other conditions communicate better with law enforcement whether this would be during a service call or emergency. The adoption of this program in San Diego County was made possible with the help of Fallbrook Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell.

In May, Mitchell saw the launch of the Blue Envelope Program by the Riverside Sheriff on social media. After seeing Riverside County launch this program, Mitchell wanted to present it to her departme...