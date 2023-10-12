FCPG approval formality for Art in Public Places sculptures

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Art in Public Places program of Fallbrook Arts, Inc., plans to erect additional sculptures and asked the Fallbrook Community Planning Group for a formal recommendation. Two planning group votes Sept. 20 provided the confirmation for the sculptures.

Both planning group votes were 13-0 with two members absent. A sculpture called “Neighborhood Bull” will be erected in front of the Fallbrook School of Arts on East Alvarado Street. A schematic called “The Birds of Fallbrook” will have seven birds at various locations.

Neighborhood Bull was sculpte...