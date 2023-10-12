Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

FCPG approval formality for Art in Public Places sculptures

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/13/2023 at 7:56am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Art in Public Places program of Fallbrook Arts, Inc., plans to erect additional sculptures and asked the Fallbrook Community Planning Group for a formal recommendation. Two planning group votes Sept. 20 provided the confirmation for the sculptures.

Both planning group votes were 13-0 with two members absent. A sculpture called “Neighborhood Bull” will be erected in front of the Fallbrook School of Arts on East Alvarado Street. A schematic called “The Birds of Fallbrook” will have seven birds at various locations.

Neighborhood Bull was sculpte...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023