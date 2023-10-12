FPUD's Community Benefit Program sets Nov. 14 deadline for applications

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Public Utility District’s (FPUD) Community Benefit Program committee is now available to receive applications for public benefit grants, Jim Mendelson, chairman of the committee, announced Oct. 6.

According to Mendelson, the committee held a public workshop Monday, Oct. 2, to explain the process and procedures along with the appropriate forms the Community Benefit Program will use to evaluate the merits of local projects. The four-page application form and the scoring rubric the Community Benefit Program uses are available at https://form.jotform.com/2310939352030...