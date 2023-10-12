NCFPD to hold Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 14

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The second week in October is Fire Prevention Week, and the North County Fire Protection District will be holding an open house Saturday, Oct. 14.

The open house will be at Station 1 in the 300 block of Ivy Street. The activities will begin at 9 a.m. and are scheduled to conclude at 1 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to opening up Station 1 to our community,” NCFPD fire chief Keith McReynolds said.

Fire Prevention Week coincides with the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire which began Oct. 8, 1871, and burned until Oct. 10, 1871. The fire destroyed more than 17,000 structures in Chicago, whose population as of the 1870 census was slightly less than 300,000.

The open house in Fallbrook will include fire trucks and ambulances, and public safety displays will also be a part of the open house. The sheriff’s department will also be participating.