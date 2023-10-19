Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Fallbrook Propane Gas Company announces the 'Celebrating America' Junior Art Competition winners

 
Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade

First place: Fatima Nieto – "USA is Love"

Second place: Ava Berkey – "Peace, Love, and Fireworks"

Third place: Amaya Berkey – "Loving Heart Flag"

Second – Fourth Grade

First place: Axel Sergent – "Glittering, Glorious Freedom"

Second place: Iris Pollard – "Firefighters"

Third place: Jesse Pawlowski – "Military Pride"

People's Choice: Joe Pawlowski – "Land of the Free"

Fifth – Eighth Grade

First place: Daniel Legge – "Backyard Barbeque"

Second place: Eden Pollard – "Downtown Fallbrook"

Third place: Angel Ibarra – "Favorite Ameri...



