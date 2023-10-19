Fallbrook Propane Gas Company announces the 'Celebrating America' Junior Art Competition winners Last updated 10/19/2023 at 4:45pm



Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade First place: Fatima Nieto – "USA is Love" Second place: Ava Berkey – "Peace, Love, and Fireworks" Third place: Amaya Berkey – "Loving Heart Flag" Second – Fourth Grade First place: Axel Sergent – "Glittering, Glorious Freedom" Second place: Iris Pollard – "Firefighters" Third place: Jesse Pawlowski – "Military Pride" People's Choice: Joe Pawlowski – "Land of the Free" Fifth – Eighth Grade First place: Daniel Legge – "Backyard Barbeque" Second place: Eden Pollard – "Downtown Fallbrook" Third place: Angel Ibarra – "Favorite Ameri...





