Fallbrook Propane Gas Company announces the 'Celebrating America' Junior Art Competition winners
Last updated 10/19/2023 at 4:45pm
Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade
First place: Fatima Nieto – "USA is Love"
Second place: Ava Berkey – "Peace, Love, and Fireworks"
Third place: Amaya Berkey – "Loving Heart Flag"
Second – Fourth Grade
First place: Axel Sergent – "Glittering, Glorious Freedom"
Second place: Iris Pollard – "Firefighters"
Third place: Jesse Pawlowski – "Military Pride"
People's Choice: Joe Pawlowski – "Land of the Free"
Fifth – Eighth Grade
First place: Daniel Legge – "Backyard Barbeque"
Second place: Eden Pollard – "Downtown Fallbrook"
Third place: Angel Ibarra – "Favorite Ameri...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)