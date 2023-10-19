Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FUESD passes historic resolution to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

 
Last updated 10/19/2023 at 4:46pm

Members of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District board pose with members of Baile Folklorico who performed at Potter Junior High School during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board came together at its regular meeting Monday, Oct. 2, to pass Resolution No. 06-23/24, recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15, through Oct. 15.

The resolution was passed unanimously, highlighting the district's commitment to celebrating the diverse and rich heritage of its Hispanic and Latino community.

Fallbrook has a deep-rooted connection to Latin American history, dating back to 1769 when the area was first settled by Native American Luiseños and three Mexican families, including the Alvarados, the...



