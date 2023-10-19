Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Riding club opens with dressage trainer Monk offering lessons

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/19/2023 at 4:58pm

Dressage trainer Kimberly Monk rides Mira Noche at the CDS/USDF 2020 Championships. The breeder of the horse is a local Bonsall resident, Camille Newton. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – A new equestrian haven has emerged at 4431 S. Mission Road, as Fallbrook Hills Riding Club unveils its state-of-the-art barn and the arrival of esteemed dressage trainer Kimberly Monk. With her training expertise and track record, Monk brings an unrivaled opportunity for riders of all levels to learn and excel in the art of dressage.

Beginners and advanced riders alike will find themselves immersed in a supportive and nurturing environment, designed to foster growth, confidence, and a deep appreciation for the equestrian world. The riding club's dedication to excellence is per...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023