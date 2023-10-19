Riding club opens with dressage trainer Monk offering lessons

Dressage trainer Kimberly Monk rides Mira Noche at the CDS/USDF 2020 Championships. The breeder of the horse is a local Bonsall resident, Camille Newton. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – A new equestrian haven has emerged at 4431 S. Mission Road, as Fallbrook Hills Riding Club unveils its state-of-the-art barn and the arrival of esteemed dressage trainer Kimberly Monk. With her training expertise and track record, Monk brings an unrivaled opportunity for riders of all levels to learn and excel in the art of dressage.

Beginners and advanced riders alike will find themselves immersed in a supportive and nurturing environment, designed to foster growth, confidence, and a deep appreciation for the equestrian world. The riding club's dedication to excellence is per...