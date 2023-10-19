County launches new 'Getting to Zero' app for HIV resources

Fernanda Lopez Halvorson

County of San Diego Communications Office

The county has a new free app to help San Diegans find HIV resources like testing locations and treatment providers.

The Getting to Zero Mobile App, launched by the county’s Public Health Services in collaboration with 2-1-1 San Diego, is designed to increase access to HIV, STD and hepatitis related information.

The app helps San Diegans and anyone living with HIV or at-risk of contracting HIV, organizations and people working in HIV-related fields, with easy-to-access resources.

People using the app can search from their...