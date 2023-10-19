NCFPD adjusts ambulance fees

Last updated 10/18/2023 at 7:03pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The North County Fire Protection District adjusted the fees charged for NCFPD ambulance calls.

A 5-0 NCFPD board vote Tuesday, Sept. 26, approved the new ambulance fee schedule. The fees will increase by approximately 7.5%.

“That’s an annual inflator off of San Diego’s CPI,” NCFPD fire Chief Keith McReynolds said. “We can raise fees accordingly.”

In September 2016, the NCFPD board adopted a policy which provides an automatic annual rate increase for ambulance service based on the annual Consumer Price Index for San Diego County. The adjust...