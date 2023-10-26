Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village Staff 

Utility pole snaps on Tecalote Dr in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 10/31/2023 at 11:19am

Village News/AC Investigations

Crews work to replace the utility pole that snapped and blocked Tecalote Dr. on Tuesday, 10/31/23

A utility pole snapped and lines were down on Tecalote Drive in Fallbrook in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The cause is suspected to be wind, but it hasn't been confirmed. AT&T i on the scene replacing the pole and the lines. The lines and pole were blocking the road. The road continues to be blocked this morning while workers are replacing the equipment, according to Sammy, who was working traffic control.

Village News/AC Investigations

Sammy directs traffic while crews work to replace the utility pole that snapped and blocked Tecalote Dr. on Tuesday, 10/31/23

 

