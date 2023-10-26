Utility pole snaps on Tecalote Dr in Fallbrook

A utility pole snapped and lines were down on Tecalote Drive in Fallbrook in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The cause is suspected to be wind, but it hasn't been confirmed. AT&T i on the scene replacing the pole and the lines. The lines and pole were blocking the road. The road continues to be blocked this morning while workers are replacing the equipment, according to Sammy, who was working traffic control.

Village News/AC Investigations Sammy directs traffic while crews work to replace the utility pole that snapped and blocked Tecalote Dr. on Tuesday, 10/31/23