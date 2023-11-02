Wings of Change presents West Coast Lady Butterfly as Butterfly of the Month for October

FALLBROOK – The winged wonder, West Coast Lady Butterfly, calls Western North America home, flitting around from the sunny southern shores of British Columbia all the way down to Baja California Norte, according to Wings of Change.

But don't be surprised if you spot one on your travels to Montana, Colorado, New Mexico or parts of Mexico too. The butterfly has even been known to pop up as far east as central Kansas, eastern North Dakota and southern Ontario. These butterflies spread their wings and flourish in a wide range of habitats, from gardens and fields to roadsides and foothills. They aren't picky and enjoy hanging out in places that have been roughed up a bit.

Male butterflies have a unique way of attracting mates. They perch on flowers or leaves and wait for receptive females to come by. Once a female is spotted, the male will flutter his wings to display his beauty and charm her. This behavior is known as courtship, and it is essential for the survival of the species.

When the female butterfly is ready, she'll gingerly deposit one egg at a time onto the topside of a leaf on the plant in the mallow family. These crafty critters are strategic with their egg placement, opting for spots where the soon-to-be-caterpillars will find plenty of food. Once the little ones hatch, they eagerly chow down on leafy goodness. Lil' baby caterpillars get busy weaving cozy nests right in the heart of leaves, complete with silk and frass. But as they get bigger and bolder, they level up their game, connecting multiple leaves together like a boss.

When the winter chill sets in, the butterfly friends take a well-deserved snooze and snuggle up in a cozy nook to catch up on some much-needed rest. Soon after, as the sun starts to warm things up, they stretch their wings and flutter out into the world to start their romantic escapades all over again.

Adult butterflies typically hibernate during the colder months of the year. They will find a safe, sheltered place where they can rest until the weather warms up again. Once spring arrives, the butterflies will emerge from their hiding places and begin their mating rituals once again.

Wings of Change, 610 W. Fig St. in Fallbrook, was founded in 2020 by Stephanie Holbrook, a California native who originally developed a love of all things flowers, butterflies and birds from her mother Pam and grandmother Marilu, who taught her the art of gardening at home. She often spent summer days with her grandmother, who worked at the San Diego County Flower and Plant Association in Encinitas.

Its mission is to re-introduce native plant species needed to support butterflies. These plants will provide a balanced landscape, which improves drought resistance, and fire safety. Not only do these native plants require less water, but they also attract and provide critical habitat to all of our native species which includes butterflies and other pollinators. For more information, call 760-994-8453 or visit http://www.wingsofchange.us.

Submitted by Wings of Change.