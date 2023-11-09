Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Nordeen, Patel and Sanchez named Students of the Month

 
Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:52pm

The November Students of the Month are, from left, Misha Patel, Claire Nordeen and Angelina Sanchez. Village News/Christine Eastman photo

Christine Eastman

Special to the Village News

North Coast Church once again hosted the Fallbrook Unified School District's Students of the Month celebration on Thursday, Nov. 2. The proud recipients this month were Fallbrook High students Claire Nordeen and Misha Patel. Ivy's rock star is Angelina Sanchez. (The third Fallbrook High student was sick and unable to attend the breakfast; she will be honored at a later date.)

As can be expected, all of these students not only excel academically but fulfill so many other passions, family obligations and community roles that it's worthy of menti...



