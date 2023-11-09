Sheriff's Log
Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:40pm
Oct. 26
100 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious vehicle - (2) Arrests - Possession of controlled substance and narcotic controlled substances plus paraphernalia
Oct. 29
7400 blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Simple battery
900 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia
Oct. 30
32100 blk Aquaduct Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
300 blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $11,000 worth of damage
500 blk Terran Dr. Domestic violence - Contempt of court - Disobey court order - Vandalism
1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Subject stop - Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia
Oct. 31
4800 blk 5th St. Battery - Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.
5000 blk Dulin Rd. Assault w/ deadly weapon: not firearm
1400 blk Hillside Dr. Simple battery
7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Juvenile arrest - Illegal possession of marijuana on school campus during school activity
1600 blk Rancho Vista Way Burglary - Residential - Grand theft
Nov. 1
4700 blk Oak Crest Rd. Traffic stop - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
1000 blk Vanita St. Traffic stop - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
400 blk Ammunition Rd. Preserve the peace: missing juvenile/runaway
1000 blk Old Stage Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - White motorcycle
1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation
1100 blk La Canada Rd. Arrest - Elder/dependent adult abuse - Battery on person
1200 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Burglary - Commercial
1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Juvenile - Possess weapon at K-12 school: lethal cutting instrument
1700 blk Reche Rd. Found property - Smoke/possess marijuana close to school
Nov. 2
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Tarasoff - Misc. report
1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation
800 blk E. Alvarado St. Missing juvenile/runaway
1700 blk Via Gianni-Turco Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - Red sedan
400 blk N. Vine St. Arrest - Trespassing - Possession of controlled substance
1400 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
1400 blk Via Encinos Missing person - Adult
200 blk S. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Arrest - Possession of paraphernalia and narcotic controlled substances with intent to transport/sell
900 blk E. Mission Rd. Burglary - Vehicle
200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Other agency misdemeanor warrant and disorderly conduct: drugs and alcohol
300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Petty theft - License plate
34700 blk Criollo Way Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft
Nov. 3
5600 blk Daybreak Way Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult
E. Alvarado St. @ Orvil Way Found property
700 blk Alturas Ln. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/accessories
300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property - Firearms
2400 blk Aqua Hill Rd. Sex crime against a child: lewd/lascivious acts w/child under 14
Nov. 4
2900 blk Vista Del Rio Welfare check - Misc. incidents
1000 blk Snow Creek Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $3,000
800 blk Del Valle Dr. Grand theft: money/labor/property
300 blk Highland Oaks Ln. Petty theft - Vehicle
Nov. 5
100 blk E. Aviation Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation
2700 blk Gird Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct - Loud/unreasonable noise
400 blk Poets Square Domestic violence incident
Reader Comments(0)