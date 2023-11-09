Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:40pm



Oct. 26

100 blk S. Mission Rd. Suspicious vehicle - (2) Arrests - Possession of controlled substance and narcotic controlled substances plus paraphernalia

Oct. 29

7400 blk Rainbow Heights Rd. Simple battery

900 blk S. Main Ave. Arrest - Possession of narcotic controlled substance and paraphernalia

Oct. 30

32100 blk Aquaduct Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

300 blk E. Mission Rd. Vandalism - $11,000 worth of damage

500 blk Terran Dr. Domestic violence - Contempt of court - Disobey court order - Vandalism

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Subject stop - Arrest - Possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia

Oct. 31

4800 blk 5th St. Battery - Spouse/ex-spouse/date/etc.

5000 blk Dulin Rd. Assault w/ deadly weapon: not firearm

1400 blk Hillside Dr. Simple battery

7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Juvenile arrest - Illegal possession of marijuana on school campus during school activity

1600 blk Rancho Vista Way Burglary - Residential - Grand theft

Nov. 1

4700 blk Oak Crest Rd. Traffic stop - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

1000 blk Vanita St. Traffic stop - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

400 blk Ammunition Rd. Preserve the peace: missing juvenile/runaway

1000 blk Old Stage Rd. Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - White motorcycle

1300 blk S. Mission Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. Observation

1100 blk La Canada Rd. Arrest - Elder/dependent adult abuse - Battery on person

1200 blk S. Mission Rd. Petty theft - Burglary - Commercial

1700 blk Reche Rd. Arrest - Juvenile - Possess weapon at K-12 school: lethal cutting instrument

1700 blk Reche Rd. Found property - Smoke/possess marijuana close to school

Nov. 2

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Tarasoff - Misc. report

1500 blk Loch Ness Dr. 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr. observation

800 blk E. Alvarado St. Missing juvenile/runaway

1700 blk Via Gianni-Turco Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft - Red sedan

400 blk N. Vine St. Arrest - Trespassing - Possession of controlled substance

1400 blk Alturas Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

1400 blk Via Encinos Missing person - Adult

200 blk S. Main Ave. Traffic stop - Arrest - Possession of paraphernalia and narcotic controlled substances with intent to transport/sell

900 blk E. Mission Rd. Burglary - Vehicle

200 blk Ash St. Arrest - Other agency misdemeanor warrant and disorderly conduct: drugs and alcohol

300 blk W. Aviation Rd. Petty theft - License plate

34700 blk Criollo Way Take vehicle without owner's consent/vehicle theft

Nov. 3

5600 blk Daybreak Way Cause harm/death of elder/dependent adult

E. Alvarado St. @ Orvil Way Found property

700 blk Alturas Ln. Grand theft - Motor vehicle parts/accessories

300 blk E. Alvarado St. Found property - Firearms

2400 blk Aqua Hill Rd. Sex crime against a child: lewd/lascivious acts w/child under 14

Nov. 4

2900 blk Vista Del Rio Welfare check - Misc. incidents

1000 blk Snow Creek Fraud - Personate to get money/property - Over $3,000

800 blk Del Valle Dr. Grand theft: money/labor/property

300 blk Highland Oaks Ln. Petty theft - Vehicle

Nov. 5

100 blk E. Aviation Rd. 5150 - Mental health evaluation - 72 hr. observation

2700 blk Gird Rd. Arrest - Disorderly conduct - Loud/unreasonable noise

400 blk Poets Square Domestic violence incident

 

