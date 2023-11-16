Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Village staff 

Two vehicles towed after crash

 
Last updated 11/19/2023 at 2:29pm

Village News/AC Investigations photo

At 11:06 am this morning, Sunday, two vehicles were involved in an accident East of Gird on Reche Rd. Two vehicles were towed. No injuries are known at this time. Traffic was impeded temporarily.

Village News/AC Investigations photo

 

