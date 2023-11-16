Two vehicles towed after crash

Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
By Village staff
Last updated 11/19/2023 at 2:29pm
Village News/AC Investigations photo
At 11:06 am this morning, Sunday, two vehicles were involved in an accident East of Gird on Reche Rd. Two vehicles were towed. No injuries are known at this time. Traffic was impeded temporarily.
