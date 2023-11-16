Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Workers of the Week are volunteer fundraisers

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 6:29pm

Fiona Urquhart, left, Jeanna Kirby are the lead volunteers at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary Holiday Store located at 746 S. Main Ave, next to Meineke. Urquhart,, who has served on the sanctuary's board of directors for five years, has worked at the annual Holiday Store fundraiser for the past eight years. Kirby has volunteered at the store for three years. Their goal is to raise money to help the animal sanctuary continue to rescue dogs and cats and to promote spaying and neutering to reduce the number of unwanted pets. The Holiday Store and the Animal Sanctuary are always looking for volunteers. See page A-2 for store hours. Village News/David Landry photos

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023