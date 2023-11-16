Workers of the Week are volunteer fundraisers

Fiona Urquhart, left, Jeanna Kirby are the lead volunteers at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary Holiday Store located at 746 S. Main Ave, next to Meineke. Urquhart,, who has served on the sanctuary's board of directors for five years, has worked at the annual Holiday Store fundraiser for the past eight years. Kirby has volunteered at the store for three years. Their goal is to raise money to help the animal sanctuary continue to rescue dogs and cats and to promote spaying and neutering to reduce the number of unwanted pets. The Holiday Store and the Animal Sanctuary are always looking for volunteers. See page A-2 for store hours. Village News/David Landry photos