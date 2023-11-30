D'Vine Path promotes pollinator habitats with MRCD

FALLBROOK – D'Vine Path is constantly evolving in order to better accommodate and educate its students. Recently, the nonprofit partnered with the Mission Resource Conservation District (MRCD) in a Xeriscape Project to promote pollinator habitats through native plants.

According to MRCD Natural Resource Programs Manager Lisa Dibbell, xeriscaping is a landscaping design practice that strives to conserve water by reducing or eliminating the need for supplemental irrigation. This design practice benefits pollinators and conserves water while also increasing fire-resistance.

The pollinator hedgerow planted at D'Vine Path aims to boost local biodiversity and create a habitat for pollinators such as native bees, butterflies and moths.

"We are excited that D'Vine Path is one of our first habitat sites, helping us to accomplish our larger goal of establishing monarch and pollinator habitat throughout Fallbrook," Dibbell said.

Utilizing a Xerces Society's Habitat Kit, MRCD worked with D'Vine Path staff and students to plant a variety of native species around the fenceline and perimeter of the vineyard. A few of these plants included white sage, narrowhead milkweed, deerweed and seaside daisy.

"We are fortunate to partner with the Mission Resource Conservation District in helping to promote pollinator habitats in our area," said D'Vine Path Executive Director Lenila Lingad Batali. "Our students and staff worked hard and fast to plant the seedlings before the rains. They learned about native landscape, its importance of increasing pollination spaces and most importantly, teamwork."

D'Vine Path viticulture facilitator Chris Miller prepared the soil beforehand, then he and other D'Vine Path facilitators worked to help plant the wide variety of plants. Students learned about the benefits of the native plants as they worked with MRCD each step of the way, from measuring the space between each plant to digging the holes.

D'Vine Path staff and students work with Mission Resource Conservation District staff to plant a variety of native plants that attract pollinators and promote water conservation. Village News/Courtesy photo

"Spending time with the people at D'Vine Path is always a pleasure." Dibbell said. "I enjoyed having conversations with the students, and I was happy to help dig a few holes on planting day. There were so many helpers and the project was well-planned."

With the help of California Association of Resource Conservation Districts and a grant from the Wildlife Conservation Board, MRCD received the funding to help improve climate resilience through monarch and pollinator habitat restoration as well as carbon farming practices. D'Vine Path staff and students will now be utilizing the pollinator hedgerow as an educational tool, and they look forward to helping the local pollinators.

"We are proud to offer this garden as a learning opportunity and provide community engagement through future workshops," Lingad Batali said.

For more information about D'Vine Path, visit https://www.dvinepath.org/. For more information about the Mission Resource Conservation District, visit https://www.missionrcd.org/.

Submitted by D'Vine Path.