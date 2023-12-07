Best-selling authors share experiences with the written word

A local fan chats with author T. Jefferson Parker, right, as Thoma Perry listens at the Advancing Children's Literacy fundraiser, Nov. 12

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Friends of the Fallbrook Library held its inaugural fundraising event Advancing Children's Literacy, Nov. 12 at the library.

Friends President Michael Starling said the board is planning a 10 year donation period to advance children's literacy. Love of books is a common characteristic of the library's supporters; many grew up checking books out of the libraries where they lived in their childhood. So, promoting children's literacy makes sense.

The event was attended by more than 100 people and raised more than $15,000. The funds will be dedicated for chi...