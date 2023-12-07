Anti-Semitism is rooted in pure evil and possibly communism

Julie Reeder

Publisher

I have been surprised by the outright anti-semitism and tolerance for Hamas after they brutally attacked innocent Israeli citizens, as well as Americans and people from other countries who happened to be in Israel on Oct. 7. Oct. 7 should have been an open-and-shut case of moral condemnation. Hamas soldiers murdered, tortured, kidnapped, and raped women and children, as well as men. The murderers proudly filmed their atrocities and then fled back to Gaza, where there were cheers from the Gaza streets.

While the world was rocked by the brutality and Israel hadn’t had time yet to retaliate and start to root out Hamas, there seemed to be immediate support for Palestine and Hamas in city streets around the world, despite the fact that the “rules of war” are violated by Hamas daily. Such protocols require combatants to wear uniforms, so as to not blend in with civilians. They aren’t supposed to use civilians as shields or murder noncombatants. Or video themselves raping, mutilating and executing unarmed civilians. Pure evil.

We know from other social movements and protests, including our “Summer of Love'' that people can mobilize rapidly. The Israel-Palestinian situation may be a bit complicated, but it’s not that complicated. People were murdered. Can we just start there?

The demonstrations, which erupted not only in the northeastern United States and major European cities like London and Paris, but also across various college campuses, seemed to have a pre-established groundwork, and all of a sudden, thousands of people are so educated on the subject that they are out in the streets protesting. Including the “Queers for Palestine,” which would likely be persecuted and killed if they were in Palestine, rather than in Israel, where they are free to be queer. Ironic, isn’t it?

The 2009 book "The Israel Test" by George Gilder offers insights into the coalition of diverse groups—encompassing feminists, racial activists, and others—who share a common ideology rooted in both communist and Nazi principles. This coalition is characterized by an obsession with societal inequalities. Israel, rather than being seen as a democratic prosperous and free nation, like the U.S., is seen as evil because disparities exist.

Gilder, a staunch proponent of capitalism, argues that capitalism fosters resource growth and equitable distribution, contrasting this with government redistribution models that he views as less effective. The Jewish experience, particularly in terms of economic success and democratic-socialist reconciliation, is at odds with the ideals of radical groups and certain leftist ideologies.

The shift in leftist sentiment from pro-Israel to anti-Israel, according to Gilder, can be attributed to Israel's transition from a socialist model to a thriving capitalist economy, fueled by entrepreneurial spirit and the influx of Russian immigrants. This transformation diminished Israel's appeal to those on the left who once sympathized with it, making room for Palestinian narratives, despite the complex reasons behind Palestinian poverty.

Leftist ideologies have reactivated old antisemitic narratives, casting Jews as oppressors in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This perspective aligns with the belief in the need for violent struggle against perceived capitalist oppressors, a belief shared by both radical Palestinian groups and their Western leftist supporters

Gilder also touches upon the historical connections between Arabs and Nazis, noting the prevalence of Nazi literature in Arabic, particularly Hitler's views on Jews and Zionism. Hitler's antisemitism, which combined racial prejudices with anti-capitalist sentiments, echoes in the rhetoric used by some against Israel today, in addition to the rest of the Jew hatred, for whatever reason people choose to be jealous, offended, or just plain evil.

Genocide is wrong, and when you teach your children to hate people just because they are Jewish, or Iranian, or black, or white, or American, it is pure evil. There’s no “other side” of the argument. Palestinians voted Hamas in as their leadership and elections have consequences, as we well know in this country as well.

That is why our Constitution and Bill of Rights is so different and so important, compared to the rest of the world. Every person has the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness because their rights are God given and not government provided or given.